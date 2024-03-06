Newtownabbey pupils explore Carrickfergus Castle as part of P1 project

Primary 1 students from Mossley PS in Newtownabbey have been enjoying learning about castles this year.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:54 GMT

As part of their studies, the children celebrated ‘Castles Day’ at their school and dressed up as royalty, knights and dragons.

They also went to Carrickfergus Castle, as well as doing lots of castle-themed crafts.

Check out these fantastic photos from Castles Day and their trip to Carrick Castle.

Students from Mossley PS during their recent visit to Carrickfergus Castle.

Students from Mossley PS during their recent visit to Carrickfergus Castle. Photo: Mossley PS

P1 pupils at the east Antrim historical site.

P1 pupils at the east Antrim historical site. Photo: Mossley PS

Students enjoyed wearing period dress.

Students enjoyed wearing period dress. Photo: Mossley PS

Pupils dressed up as royalty, knights and dragons.

Pupils dressed up as royalty, knights and dragons. Photo: Mossley PS

