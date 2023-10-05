A long-serving cook at a primary school in Newtownabbey is retiring this month after working for over 30 years at the same school.

Mrs Theresa Watson will be leaving her post at Mossgrove Primary School in Glengormley on October 18 after serving hundreds of children at the school for more than three decades.

Mrs Watson, who worked at other schools across the borough, including Stella Maris on the Church Road and Ballyhenry Primary before starting at the Swanston Road school, is looking forward to spending time with her granddaughter and having weekends away during her retirement.

Theresa Watson. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, she explained: “I have been at Mossgrove for 31 years and I have enjoyed my time here. I’ve worked with some great girls over the years.

“I’ve worked at quite a few schools in Newtownabbey, including being at Stella Maris for five years. I was also at Ballyhenry Primary before coming to Mossgrove.

"I will be retiring on October 18 and I am very much looking forward to stepping down.

"There have been a lot of changes during my time working as a cook. The work is getting a lot harder and there is a lot of office work and administration that now needs to be done.

"I like to be organised and I come in early. I will enjoy having my own time again when I retire, although I will miss the routine.

"There have been four principals during my time here and many great teachers. I’ve also enjoyed the friendship in the kitchen and I will miss the other girls.”

Looking ahead to her retirement, the Ballyhenry resident added: “I have a new granddaughter and I’m looking forward to spending more time with her.

“I also enjoy walking and going to keep fit class and I’m looking forward to having weekends away as well. I recently got a new car, so it will be nice heading away.

"I am going out for dinner with my sister and two daughters the weekend following my last day in work and I’m looking forward to this too.

"I have been blessed with the support of my family over the years and I love them a lot.