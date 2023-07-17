Integrated College Glengormley has received an accolade for the welcoming and diverse make-up of the school community.

The Ballyclare Road school, formerly Glengormley High School, was awarded with the status of 'School of Sanctuary' last month.

The accolade highlights the work that the college has carried out to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all.

Commenting on the award, Principal, Richard Massey stated: “Over the past three years, Integrated College Glengormley has welcomed pupils from refugee and asylum-seeking backgrounds.

The school was presented with the award on June 23.

"I have worked closely with the Education Authority Intercultural Service and the Department of Education to set up the 'Welcome Hub' on the school site. This was a project to enable young people currently placed in hotel site accommodation to have a school experience while waiting on their asylum applications to be processed.

“Alongside welcoming children into the Welcome Hub, the school has also enrolled many refugee pupils into the mainstream school. School staff, led by Dominique Collins and Gary Coey have worked hard to ensure a welcoming environment for all pupils regardless of religion, ethnic background and linguistic ability.

"This has helped Integrated College Glengormley to become a school with a wide range of diversity with an ethos built on tolerance and respect.”

During a special ceremony on Friday, June 23, pupils entertained guests with Irish dancing and through music.

The award’s presentation coincided with the Newtownabbey school’s ‘Diversity Week’ at the end of term.