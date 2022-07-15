Newtownabbey students ‘build their careers’

The event was organised by the Construction Industry Training Board Northern Ireland (CITB NI) as part of the body’s ‘Adopt a School’ scheme.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging more young people to consider a career in construction, improving young people’s knowledge of the sector, showing the many diverse pathways into the industry, as well as dispeling misconceptions.

The recent event at the Whitewell Road school was held in partnership with D Martin Building, Moneyreagh.

Mary Kay Millar, Richard Reid, Barry Neilson (CITB NI), Mark Martin (D Martin Building) and Blake Quail.

A group of Year 10 students heard firsthand about the opportunities currently available in construction and what it is like to be working in one of the biggest sectors in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the event, Mr Richard Reid, Hazelwood Integrated College, stated: “Hazelwood College was very pleased to have D Martin Construction in for a careers talk with our Year 10s. This was very informative and we feel we have created a good link with D Martin Construction and hope to work with them in the future.”

Barry Neilson, Chief Executive CITB NI, said: “We are delighted to continue with our ‘Adopt a School’ scheme and delighted to attend the careers talk at Hazelwood College with D Martin Building.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for construction employers to engage with and encourage the next generation of young people to consider a career in construction. It is also a fantastic opportunity for schools to benefit from a whole range of career activities as well as having a direct contact with those working within the industry.

“We hope the initiative will create more partnerships which will help to recruit, retain and develop the talent required to sustain the industry in the years ahead.”

Mark Martin, (Partner) from D Martin Building, added: “This is an opportunity to show young people deciding on their future career paths the diverse and exciting opportunities that a career in construction can offer.”

Over 60 post primary schools across Northern Ireland have signed up to the scheme, however CITB NI is seeking more construction employers to get involved.