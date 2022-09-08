Newtownabbey students provided with reusable water bottles
Pupils at Hazelwood Integrated College were issued with a reusable water bottle this week in a bid to reduce the amount of waste being produced at the school.
The effort is part of a campaign aimed at maximising sustainability and was initiated by the school’s Eco Committee.
Commenting on the environmentally friendly initiative, a spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “Hazelwood Integrated College is passionate about the environment.
“All pupils and staff are very keen to help reduce waste and maximise sustainability wherever they can. In recent years, Hazelwood’s Eco Committee identified that the use of plastic bottles in school was an area of the college which could easily be improved upon.
“As a result, students at the college were issued with a reusable water bottle on Wednesday, September 7.