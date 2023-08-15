Four Queen’s University Belfast students from across Newtowabbey borough have secured places on the British Council’s Study USA programme 2023/24.

Tom Butler, David Cameron and Cameron Carter from Newtownabbey will be taking part in this year’s programme alongside Francesca Gannon from Ballyclare.

Law student Tom will spend his year at Emory and Henry College in Virginia, David, who studies Computing and IT, is heading to Hanover College in Indiana and Cameron, a Business Economics student, is off to Hendrix College in Arkansas.

Study USA enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges, across 22 states, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Tom Butler, Francesca Gannon, David Graham and Cameron Carter are pictured with Richard Leeman, Skills Division, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, Dr Erin Hinson, Study USA Student Support Advisor and Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Speaking ahead of their departure, Cameron said: “Study USA is the perfect opportunity to live abroad while still going to a university in Northern Ireland. It is also an opportunity to learn business and economics from one of the most prominent economies in the world.

"I hope to learn new things that I can bring into my final year of study and to learn new skills that will make me both more employable and a better person.”

Meanwhile, Francesca from Ballyclare, will swap Law at Queen’s University for life at DeSales University, Pennsylvania.

She stated: “I applied to the programme to get out of my comfort zone and further my education while travelling and exploring America. Through this experience I hope to grow as a person and gain a greater sense of independence.”

Also commenting on the programme, Jonathan Stewart, Director British Council Northern Ireland explained: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Department for the Economy to deliver Study USA, a prestigious scholarship programme that has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1994.

“Study USA greatly enhances the employability skills of the students taking part in the programme, with many returning to work in Northern Ireland for employers with US and global links.

"Students get an opportunity to connect with another country, to really get to understand that country through living there for a year, and update their CV by developing new skills in an international setting.”

He added: "While in the US, the students will have the opportunity to enhance their academic skills but also to develop their people and intercultural skills that will prepare them for working for employers in Northern Ireland in the future. This year our students will be spread across 22 US states and we hope that they will build valuable links and develop friendships that will last a lifetime.

“We know that this year’s students will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland. We wish them every success for the exciting year ahead and we look forward to welcoming them back to celebrate the class of 2024 next year.”