Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Glengormley-based teacher has received a prestigious accolade in recogntion of his support for active travel for pupils at his school.

Kieran Kelleher from Glengormley Integrated Primary School was named the Active School Travel Champion of the Year by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, for encouraging children to walk, scoot or cycle to school.

Mr Kelleher was nominated by the Church Road school for his “passion, dedication and impact”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the school said: “This year Mr Kelleher has been driving forward our school’s vision to get more children travelling actively to school.

Kieran Kelleher from Glengormley Integrated Primary School was awarded the Active School Travel Champion of the Year award. (Credit: Sustrans).

"He takes assemblies, holds regular competitions and plans and organises our annual Cycle to School and Active Travel Weeks.

“One of the most pleasing outcomes of the activities that Mr Kelleher organises is seeing the pupils who haven’t had the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike getting time to have a go and, by the end of the week, being able to cycle around the playground.”

Commenting on Mr Kelleher’s award, Beth Harding, Active School Travel Manager with Sustrans, stated: “For children to be able to see someone incorporating active travel into their daily routine is inspirational and sets such a good example to them for the rest of their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praising Mr Kelleher during Bike Week (June 10 to June 16), Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd explained: “Schools play a hugely important role in helping children develop good habits for life.

"If we can instil the benefits of active travel at an early age this will help to give children the confidence and skills to continue to live healthier lifestyles moving forward.

“Importantly, as we deal with the challenges of the climate emergency we need more people to use sustainable travel methods to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

“I therefore want to congratulate Kieran, and indeed teachers and staff across the north, for the fantastic work they do to encourage the children in their schools to walk, wheel or cycle to school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad