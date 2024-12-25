Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 students from schools throughout Northern Ireland are set to showcase their entrepreneurial abilities at the NI Schools’ Business Challenge 2025, with registration for the event now open.

The initiative is a collaboration among Queen’s Business School, Henderson Group, BDO Northern Ireland, and is supported by CCEA, inviting AS/A-Level Business Studies students to take part. It will take place on February 19, 2025, at Queen’s Business School in Riddel Hall.

Referencing the content of the CCEA A-Level Business Studies qualification, students will be tasked with transforming a business idea or strategy into actionable plans on the day of the event. They will need to employ creativity, innovation, and teamwork while navigating real-world challenges and scenarios.

Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO NI, said: “Developing young talent extends far beyond traditional classroom learning. The business community plays a crucial role in supporting practical educational experiences that prepare students for future professional challenges.

Pictured at Queen’s Business Hub is (L-R): Dr Danielle McConville, Head of Department for Accounting of Queen's Business School; Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group; Kristina Hyland, Audit Director at BDO NI; Ciaran Connolly, Professor and Deputy Head of Queen’s Business School; Claire Scott McAteer, Senior Lecturer at Queen’s Business School; Laura Jackson, BDO NI Partner and Head of Audit; and Billy Moore, Group Financial Director at Henderson Group. CREDIT OPEN

“By engaging in hands-on learning and collaborative projects, students gain essential social and entrepreneurial skills that are vital in today’s business environment. BDO NI are delighted this programme is in its eighth year and remain committed to encouraging schools across the region to demonstrate their students’ capabilities and potential.”

The initiative will see students challenged to work as a team to develop – in real time – a business strategy based on a case study provided by Henderson Group. The judging panel, which is made up of representatives from BDO NI, Queen’s Business School and Henderson Group, will evaluate each submission and school presentation with the winner being revealed on the day.

Jill Armer, Education Manager from CCEA who added: “Every year we see even more outstanding presentations from students studying A level Business Studies and/or Professional Business Services.

“The event is a brilliant and enjoyable opportunity for students to use their knowledge and bring the topics they are learning into sharp focus using real facts and figures from the Henderson Group.”

For more information on the initiative – or to register a teams(s) for the challenge – please contact Professor Ciaran Connolly at Queen’s Business School via [email protected] or call 02890 974796.