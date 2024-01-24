Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running from Thursday, February 15 until Sunday, February 25, the festival’s largest ever programme of archaeologists, environmentalists, psychologists, neuroscientists and much more will be coming together to celebrate all things science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

Over 300 events are planned across Northern Ireland covering everything from the natural world, our planet, and the vast expanse of space to technology, engineering, the mind and body, food and much more.

At Carrickfergus Museum, visitors can learn about the science and history of glass from its beginnings through to the likely provenance of the local glass on display in a two-day Glass Making Workshop (Saturday, February 17 & Saturday, February 24) where participants will get to see the science unfold and explore the chemistry behind glass fusion and reaction.

In Fun with Fossils (Saturday, February 24), learn from experts about local fossils and discover the significance of fossils from the East Antrim coast, taking home handmade plaster replicas.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s festival, its director, Sarah Jones, said, “We are very excited to be celebrating our tenth anniversary with a fantastic programme of events for the young and old. This year’s festival not only showcases the marvels of science but also explores its connections with arts and culture and beyond.

“As ever, our festival extends right across Northern Ireland and for the first time even crosses borders. For ten years we have spread the joy of science, sparked fascination with technology, engineering and maths and facilitated thought-provoking discussions regarding the arts – we look forward to building upon this not only this year but for many more to come.”

For more information about events and bookings, visit www.nisciencefestival.com