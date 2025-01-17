Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland will begin training veterinary nurses to degree level in 2025 with the establishment of two new undergraduate degrees at Ulster University in Coleraine.

The first of their kind in Northern Ireland, teaching on the Veterinary Nursing and Advancing Animal Healthcare and Practice degrees, which are designed to address the growing demand for skilled veterinary professionals across Northern Ireland, will begin in September at Ulster University.

With an embedded placement year in veterinary practice, the BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing degree will enable students to gain hands-on experience in veterinary practices, fostering real-world skills and professional readiness and producing competent and compassionate veterinary nurses who are well-equipped to make meaningful contributions to animal health and welfare.

A full-time, four-year course delivered in Coleraine, the Veterinary Nursing degree will include 1800 hours of clinical practice experience in veterinary surgeries across Northern Ireland, with students eligible to apply to become a registered veterinary nurse with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons upon successful completion. From 2029, it is expected that 30 veterinary nurses will graduate from the course each year.

Teddy the cocker spaniel (left) and Scott the springer spaniel visit Ulster University in Coleraine ahead of the new Veterinary Nursing degree getting underway in September 2025. CREDIT UU

Also getting underway at Coleraine in September 2025, the part-time BSc (Hons) Animal Healthcare and Practice degree presents an opportunity for registered veterinary nurses to advance their career and enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies through a locally delivered upskilling programme.

Aiming to nurture expertise across the sector, the Animal Healthcare and Practice degree is open to those already registered as a veterinary nurse with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, representing a commitment by Ulster University to not only produce the next generation of veterinary nurses in Northern Ireland, but to support the profession in full with new upskilling opportunities and qualifications.

With a reliance on practices across Northern Ireland to welcome student veterinary nurses for placement in the coming years, the courses also present an opportunity for local practitioners and vet surgeries to avail of CPD opportunities that will support their own career and practice.

Ulster University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: "We look forward to welcoming the first group of veterinary nursing students in September, who will complete their course in the setting of our semi-rural Coleraine campus enjoying its relaxed outdoor atmosphere and surrounding natural beauty.”