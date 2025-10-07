A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for an extension to Ballyclare Primary School.

The proposal is for an extension to the front of the school building at Doagh Road, demolition of an existing two-storey building, which is no longer in use for teaching and removal of temporary classrooms. Ballyclare Primary School was built in 1880.

The proposal will involve construction of a two-storey nine-class extension in the playground area to replace eight mobile classrooms. A new play area will be provided as well as additional car parking provision which will see an increase in the number of parking spaces from 24 to 38.

A public consultation event took place at Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare, in June to outline development plans.

Caption: Ballyclare Primary School. Pic: Google Maps

An online consultation document says it is anticipated the proposed design will deliver “a safe and permanent structure” for pupils’ education, a facility which provides “a welcoming, accessible environment in the community with additional support and resource spaces”.

There are 550 pupils enrolled at Ballyclare Primary School, 29 teaching staff and 69 members of staff overall. The proposed development is not expected to result in the increase of staff or pupils at the school, according to a transport assessment form submitted with the application.

The report also says: “The drop-off system in place work well, avoiding excess congestion. The existing one-way point of access arrangement at School Street and point of exit onto Doagh Road is adequate to serve the needs of the school.”

“There is agreement in place between the school and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for free short-term parking for parents at two nearby car parks within walking distance from Town Square and Harrier Way off-street car park,” it was stated.

The report also indicated the school will remain open during the building programme.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “A planning application for Ballyclare Primary School is currently at the technical design stage of the statutory planning process. This stage is planned for completion early in 2026.

“Subject to budget availability, the project would then proceed to construction, provided the statutory approvals are in place.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter