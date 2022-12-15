Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.As we all know Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into our taps. Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis, 170 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.Why not get water fit and try the NI Water online water audit at https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk