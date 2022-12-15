Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

No Ifs’ or Butts for Moneymore Primary School

NI Water have donated a Waterbutt to Moneymore Primary School to improve their outdoor learning environments and enhance pupil’s wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago

Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.As we all know Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into our taps. Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis, 170 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.Why not get water fit and try the NI Water online water audit at https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk

Read More
Cost of Living: Health workers across NI including at Craigavon, Antrim, Lisburn...
Pictured are pupils from Moneymore Primary School with their new Waterbutt.
NI WaterNorthern Ireland