North Coast women given opportunity to train as community facilitators
The Community Facilitator Programme gives women in the Causeway Coast and Glens area the opportunity to increase their employability by completing a Level 3 OCN Certificate in Learning and Development.
The free eight-week programme will take place every Tuesday from September 12 at Causeway Rural and Urban Network in Brook Street, Coleraine from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
The award-winning course is being offered by the Women’s Resource and Development Agency (WRDA). The WRDA’s Training Development Manager Deirdre Quinn said: “This is a great opportunity for women to develop their facilitation and leadership skills to make a positive impact on their community.”
The Community Facilitator Programme was originally developed in 1995 to upskill women from disadvantaged communities, to tackle inequalities affecting them. This was after research carried out by WRDA identified that local women were needed as leaders to help facilitate its work in the community.
Once trained, the community facilitators can deliver a range of health-related programmes like the WRDA’s breast, cervical and bowel cancer screening awareness programme to community groups.
Deirdre added: "All of our programmes are delivered in women-friendly environments that are local, supportive, accessible and inclusive.”
Those interested in taking the course need to aged 18 or over, live in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and have an interest in working in the community. For more information and to request an application form, contact Deirdre Quinn on 07717 843274 or email [email protected]