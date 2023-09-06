North Coast women given opportunity to train as community facilitators

A special free programme, designed to help women become active community facilitators and boost their employability, will be held in Coleraine starting next week.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Community Facilitator Programme gives women in the Causeway Coast and Glens area the opportunity to increase their employability by completing a Level 3 OCN Certificate in Learning and Development.

The free eight-week programme will take place every Tuesday from September 12 at Causeway Rural and Urban Network in Brook Street, Coleraine from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning course is being offered by the Women’s Resource and Development Agency (WRDA). The WRDA’s Training Development Manager Deirdre Quinn said: “This is a great opportunity for women to develop their facilitation and leadership skills to make a positive impact on their community.”

Pictured here is Deirdre Quinn, the Training and Development Manager with the Women’s Resource and Development Agency which is running the programme. Credit Kelly PR

The Community Facilitator Programme was originally developed in 1995 to upskill women from disadvantaged communities, to tackle inequalities affecting them. This was after research carried out by WRDA identified that local women were needed as leaders to help facilitate its work in the community.

Once trained, the community facilitators can deliver a range of health-related programmes like the WRDA’s breast, cervical and bowel cancer screening awareness programme to community groups.

Deirdre added: "All of our programmes are delivered in women-friendly environments that are local, supportive, accessible and inclusive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement