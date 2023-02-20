The outstanding artwork of Northern Ireland’s most promising young artists is being displayed at the Ulster Museum, Belfast – and one Coleraine student’s creation is part of the exhibition.

The display is part of CCEA’s True Colours Exhibition which runs until February 26 and Mathew Acosta, an A level student from North Coast Integrated College, is among the featured artists.

Open for viewing, free of charge for the public, CCEA’s True Colours is a showcase of 24 pieces of unique artwork from 21 schools produced by Entry Level, GCSE, AS and A level students for their summer 2022 examinations in Art and Design, and Contemporary Crafts.

Launching later in February, the True Colours virtual exhibition will allow visitors around the world to tour and interact online with an even larger selection of art and design displays by Northern Ireland’s students.

GCSE Art North Coast Integrated College student Matthew Acosta

CCEA’s Temporary Director of Examinations, Amanda Swann, said: “True Colours has been in existence, in various forms, since the 1950s and is embraced by schools as an opportunity to showcase their student’s impressive art and design pieces. After a short hiatus, due to Covid-19, we’re delighted to continue this tradition and bring the exhibition back to the Ulster Museum, alongside the virtual exhibition, to celebrate the work of these talented young people.”

Congratulating all the students on their work, Anne McGinn, CCEA’s Art and Design Education Manager, said: “While things are getting back to ‘normal’ or the ‘new normal’, let’s remember that in the world of creating art and design there is no such thing as normal. To aspire to normal is not compatible with our students’ direction of travel.

“CCEA’s Art and Design specifications embrace the extraordinary, the diverse, and the outstanding while also including the subtle and understated therefore I am delighted with the return of a new, improved and ever evolving True Colours Exhibition, showcasing exceptional work from students across the country," she added.