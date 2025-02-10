Northern Ireland school holidays 2025: Full list of term dates - when is February half-term?

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 27th Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northern Ireland’s students will get a few extra days off school this month 🎒
  • In Northern Ireland, young people have several slightly shorter school breaks than their peers across the UK
  • These usually include February half-term and Christmas
  • But there are still a number of bank holidays and half term breaks parents should be aware of early in the year

The February half-term break is a little shorter for Northern Ireland’s schoolchildren than their counterparts across the UK - but they’ll still be able to enjoy a lie in later this week.

Although schools in England, Wales, and Scotland let out for a week in February, Northern Ireland’s mid-term (beginning on Thursday, 13 February this year) is a little more like a long weekend. But pupils here get an extra long eight-week summer holiday, two weeks more than their peers from the rest of the UK, to help make up for the fact that some of their other breaks throughout the year are shorter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dates for these holidays are laid out by the Department of Education, and are usually pretty consistent across most schools in Northern Ireland - although it does specify that schools can operate on those dates at their own discretion, “to suit their individual circumstances”.

Here is a general guide to when Northern Ireland’s school terms will begin and end throughout the rest of 2025. Schools are also closed on Bank Holidays when they fall within term time, so we’ve made sure to include those as well.

Northern Irish students have a slightly shorter Christmas break than their peers before it's back to schoolNorthern Irish students have a slightly shorter Christmas break than their peers before it's back to school
Northern Irish students have a slightly shorter Christmas break than their peers before it's back to school | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Northern Ireland’s term and school holiday dates 2025

Spring term

  • Friday, 3 January: Start of spring term
  • Thursday, 13 February - Friday, 14 February: February half-term
  • Monday, 17 March: St Patrick’s Day
  • Thursday, 17 April - Friday, 25 April: Easter holidays

Summer term

  • Monday, 28 April: Summer term begins
  • Monday, 5 May: May Day
  • Monday, 26 May: Spring bank holiday
  • Tuesday, 1 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

  • Monday, 1 September: Start of new school year
  • Thursday, 30 October 2024 - Friday, 31 October: Halloween
  • Monday, 22 December 2025 to Friday, 2 January 2026: Christmas and New Year holidays

What will you and your family be doing over the school holidays to keep your children entertained? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Related topics:SchoolsNorthern IrelandHolidaysDepartment of EducationParentsBoost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice