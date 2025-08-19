Northern Ireland’s AI Literacy Project in Belfast Schools: Teachers Speak Out

In a quietly groundbreaking move, the Northern Ireland Department of Education has begun a large-scale research study with Oxford Brookes University to explore how AI can help improve literacy among primary school children—particularly those who are disadvantaged or have special educational needs (SEN). Though the project hasn’t grabbed headlines, its scale and real-world classroom impact make it especially noteworthy.

A Closer Look at the Initiative

Set to run through the 2025–26 academic year, the Reading with AI Research Project—part of the RAISE Programme—will involve over 15,000 pupils across Years 3, 5, 7, and 8. Students will first take a 15-minute baseline reading assessment using Amira Learning, an AI tool that listens to children read aloud, checks for issues like dyslexia, and provides real-time guidance. Over six to twelve months, they will engage with Amira for 20–40 minutes weekly, while their progress is tracked through a rigorous matched-pair design to compare reading outcomes with a control group following traditional teaching methods.

Teachers, meanwhile, receive substantial support through face-to-face and online training from Oxford Brookes. The goal is to help educators interpret detailed Amira-generated reports and tailor interventions based on the Science of Reading principles.

Professor Tim Vorley of Oxford Brookes emphasizes that this is meant to complement—not replace—teacher expertise, and to back up proven approaches with solid data.

What Educators on the Ground Are Saying

While official statements offer essential context, the real heartbeat of the project lies in what teachers are saying in classrooms across Northern Ireland.

One primary teacher shared concerns about existing workloads:

“We already juggle reading groups, planning, and extra support. Integrating an AI tool—and learning to read its reports—adds layers that need time and attention.”

This reflects a broader point: while AI can support, it also requires time to learn and integrate effectively.

On the other hand, another teacher voiced optimism:

“If Amira can flag reading issues early—especially in dyslexic or struggling kids—that alone makes it worthwhile. It helps us target support much better than guesswork.”

Teachers also see potential beyond literacy. One educator noted:

“I’ve had students so confused by long assignments, they struggle to set up anything like a dissertation structure later on. If we can build better reading skills early, they’ll handle complex tasks better in the long run.”

These reflections show both cautious excitement and the pragmatic challenges of introducing AI in busy classroom settings.

What Makes This Study Stand Out

This project is more than just technology in schools—it’s also an opportunity to see how AI and evidence-based teaching can work together. Instead of speculative pilots, this research uses careful design, real teachers, and thousands of students to examine real-world effects. And with most other AI education work happening at policy seminars or higher education forums, this study’s focus on primary classrooms makes it uniquely grounded.

Why It Matters in the Bigger Picture

Reading proficiency is a strong foundation for everything that follows in education. Students who develop solid reading skills early often display better planning, critical thinking, and attention to detail—traits that make complex tasks like mapping out a dissertation structure much more approachable.

By giving teachers better insights and students early support, the study aims to narrow literacy gaps and change learning trajectories.

What’s Needed for Success

To fulfill its promise, the project must address several challenges going forward:

Time and Training : Teachers need ongoing support to interpret data and act on it without drowning in more workload.

: Teachers need ongoing support to interpret data and act on it without drowning in more workload. Privacy and Inclusion : How will student voice data be protected? Will schools with weak internet or smaller budgets be supported?

: How will student voice data be protected? Will schools with weak internet or smaller budgets be supported? Long-Term Sustainability: If results are positive, how will the Department ensure funding and support for wider rollout?

Final Thoughts

The Reading with AI Research Project may not capture daily headlines, but its impact could be profound. By combining AI insights with teacher-led instruction in everyday classrooms, it could pave the way for smarter, more inclusive literacy support—early enough to help students avoid future academic struggles, whether they’re writing essays or designing a detailed dissertation structure.

Teachers’ voices show both hope and caution: they welcome tools that help their students, but insist that support and training must follow the technology. Watch this space—what happens quietly in Belfast classrooms could shape education across the region.