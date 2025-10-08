Northern Regional College has reported a 12 per cent increase in full-time student numbers at its new £55million campus in Ballymena.

The rise in enrolments was revealed at the official opening of state-of-the-art learning and training facilities today (Wednesday, October 8).

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, this investment is part of a wider £101million capital programme enhancing college’s estate, which also includes the recently completed Causeway Campus in Coleraine.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “This impressive new facility will allow Northern Regional College to continue its excellent work in providing the training and skills which underpin my Economic Vision.

At the official opening ceremony are (L-R) Mel Higgins, NRC Ballymena Campus chief executive and principal, , student Jamie Topkul (Creative Media Production Level 3), Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, student Shazney O'Boyle (Motor Vehicle Trainee) and Colm McKenna, chair of NRC's governing body. Photo: submitted

“The local economy here is supported by a vibrant engineering sector. And with this comes demand for a highly skilled workforce which this new campus is well placed to deliver.

“Equipped with the latest technologies, and a skilled teaching staff, this new campus will allow us to continue to adapt to the emerging needs of business.”

Situated on the former Farm Lodge site, the Ballymena Campus unifies the college’s provision within the town into a single, modern, accessible, and future-focused facility.

It spans 16,800m² across five storeys, featuring a dedicated Sports Zone, and will accommodate approximately 1,800 learners annually. It offers innovative spaces designed to align with the evolving requirements of a modern workforce.

Professional Education

All Ballymena course offerings have been consolidated at this new campus, which includes purpose-built facilities for vocational, technical, and professional education.

A key highlight is the Advanced Technologies Department, covering approximately 5,000m² across the ground and first floors, providing specialist training in mechanical, manufacturing, electrical, and electronic engineering, alongside motor vehicle and construction engineering disciplines.

The Department also supports essential trades such as electrical installation, plumbing, carpentry, joinery, and bricklaying. The campus further enhances practical learning with a training restaurant and hair and beauty salons, offering students real-world experience.

Architectural features include an open-plan staircase designed to encourage collaboration and breakout learning, as well as an Innovation Zone, flexible space intended for cross-curriculum events, project-based learning, and community engagement.

The minister added: “This campus - even in its construction - had people and skills at its heart. Almost 1,500 weeks of employment and training were provided across a range of construction-related trades as this campus was built.

“With 27 apprentices afforded the opportunity to learn their trade right here; seeing their efforts come to fruition, and today, taking pride in the campus they helped to create.

“I’m pleased to say, many of these apprentices have now also secured employment with their companies, further strengthening the links between business and academia locally.”

Mel Higgins, principal and chief executive of Northern Regional College, commented: "The opening of our new Ballymena Campus marks a pivotal moment for Northern Regional College as our staff, students and wider community can now enjoy these outstanding facilities.

“This purpose-built facility marks a major investment in the future of education, skills development, and innovation within the region. It will transform our teaching approaches, enhance student learning experiences and strengthen collaboration with employers and communities.

“The early signs are promising, with a 12% increase in full-time student numbers. I am immensely proud of this achievement and excited for what lies ahead."

Thanking everyone who contributed to the campus redevelopment, Colm McKenna, chair of Northern Regional College’s governing body, remarked: "A project of this scale requires vision, leadership, determination, and above all, partnership.

“I extend my gratitude to the Department for the Economy for their investment and dedication to the future of skills and training in Northern Ireland.

“I also wish to thank our project teams, current and former governors, and our construction partners Heron Bros, whose professionalism and commitment to quality were instrumental in delivering this campus.

“Above all, I commend our exceptional staff, whose unwavering dedication ensured uninterrupted learning throughout this period of change. Today’s official opening is a testament to persistence, patience, and partnership, and I congratulate everyone involved in bringing this vision for first-class learning to fruition."