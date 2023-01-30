Northern Regional College is throwing open its doors next week to give prospective students an opportunity to learn about the full-time and part-time courses and training opportunities on offer at the College’s campuses in Magherafelt.

Open Days are an ideal way to meet informally with curriculum staff, careers advisors, support staff and current students to help you make an informed decision about your future career path.

Whether you’re a school leaver, unemployed, in employment but looking to improve your promotion prospects or at a career crossroads looking to change direction, you’re more than welcome to drop by for a ‘sneak peek’ on Tuesday February 7 between 4 and 8 pm to see what’s on offer at the Magherafelt campus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After completing his GCSEs at St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt Sean Walls wanted to complete an alternative route of study, but wasn’t sure what it was he wanted to specialise in.

Sean Walls wanted to complete an alternative route of study, but wasn’t sure what it was he wanted to specialise in so he attended the Northern Regional College in Magherafelt.

“I attended Northern Regional College after completing my GCSEs with the intention of completing a course in Joinery. After six months I knew it wasn’t for me,” he said.

“Covid-19 presented an opportunity for me to reflect on my journey and what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to help people and considered changing to a course that reflected my interests.”

Sean then decided to explore his interests in psychology and sociology, applying to the Level 3 Health and Social Care course at the College’s Magherafelt campus.

“The course really interested me and challenged me. I loved it. I knew I wanted to complete a course that would focus on people and their emotions,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Afterwards, Sean decided to apply to Ulster University’s Magee campus to study social work.

“I knew that social work was a competitive course to be accepted on to, but I was sure it was what I wanted to do.”

Sean completed his Level 3 course at the College and was accepted to study Social Work at Ulster University’s Magee campus.