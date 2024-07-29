Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Regional College is opening the doors of its Causeway Campus in Coleraine to the public to give them a ‘sneak peek’ at the building.

A spokesperson for the College said: “Northern Regional College is opening the doors of its Causeway Campus on Tuesday 27 August to the public, for a ‘sneak peek’ of the stunning innovative learning space in Coleraine.

"Set to open to students for 2024/25 academic year, the 12,600 square metre new purpose-built campus is in the heart of the Coleraine community, and will deliver a widened curriculum for school-leavers, adult learners and business professionals in Coleraine and the wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For a glimpse of Causeway’s world-class learning environment and facilities and to find out more about courses available starting in September, call in anytime between 10am and 3pm on 27 August.”