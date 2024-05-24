Northern Regional College Newtownabbey campus awards ceremony in 14 photos

Awards were presented in a range of categories including Apprenticeship/Trainee and Leadership and Management as well as individual honours for inspirational and high achieving students.
Principal and chief executive of the college, Mel Higgins presented the awards. Here are 14 photos of proud recipients.
1. Awards Ceremony
Jude Meehan was awarded Inspiration Student and the Special Recognition Award and is pictured with his guest Felicity Campbell and principal and chief executive of the College, Mel Higgins. Photo: Chris Neely
2. Awards Ceremony
Nicole Burns was highly commended in the Adult Learner of the Year Award, pictured with her mum Lisa and principal and chief executive of the college, Mel Higgins. Photo: Chris Neely
3. Awards Ceremony
The Inspirational Student Award went to Andrea Brown McCallister pictured with principal and chief executive of the college, Mel Higgins. Photo: Chris Neely
4. Awards Ceremony
Katrina McGavigan picked up Best in Class in Level 5 Leadership and Management and is pictured with principal and chief executive of the college, Mel Higgins. Photo: Chris Neely