Northern Regional College offers a sneak peek of its new Causeway Campus

The College was thrilled to welcome both first-time visitors and alumni from as far back as 1957.
Set to open to students for 2024/25 academic year, the 12,600 m2 new purpose-built campus is in the heart of the Coleraine community and will deliver a widened curriculum for school-leavers, adult learners and business professionals in Coleraine and the wider area.
A group of past students of Coleraine Technical College with some pictured from the class of 1957 Photo: Submitted
Visitors from the Brake Project who visited the brand-new Causeway Campus at the Northern Regional College Photo: Submitted
Helen Christie and Michael Walker from the Brake Project in Coleraine Photo: Submitted
The McKee family visiting the open day at Northern Regional College’s new Causeway Campus Photo: Submitted
