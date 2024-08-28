Northern Regional College offers a sneak peek of its new Causeway Campus

Northern Regional College opened the doors of their new Causeway Campus for a ‘sneak peek’ of the stunning innovative learning space in Coleraine.

The College was thrilled to welcome both first-time visitors and alumni from as far back as 1957.

Set to open to students for 2024/25 academic year, the 12,600 m2 new purpose-built campus is in the heart of the Coleraine community and will deliver a widened curriculum for school-leavers, adult learners and business professionals in Coleraine and the wider area.

