Northern Regional College Open Day in Ballymena

Open Days are an ideal opportunity to meet informally with curriculum staff, careers advisors and current students to help you make an informed decision.

So, whether you’re a school leaver, currently unemployed, already in employment looking to improve your promotion prospects or at a career crossroads and want to move in another direction, you can register at www.nrc.ac.uk to attend the Open Day at the Ballymena campus on Wednesday, February 9 between 4pm and 8pm to check out what is available at your local campus.

In line with the Northern Regional College’s commitment to support students with autism spectrum disorder, there will be an autism friendly ‘quiet session’ on the day from 3pm to 4 pm.

Northern Regional College students and winners of Gallaher Trust Scholarships David McGaughey (second from left) and James McIlfatrick, (far right) with Roy Douglas, trustee of The Gallaher Trust and Christine Brown, Northern Regional College Vice Principal, Teaching & Learning.

Ballymena teenager David McGaughey opted to go down the vocational route at Northern Regional College instead of staying on at school to do A levels.

David wanted to focus on computing so, after taking his GCSEs, David completed a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT at Northern Regional College’s Ballymena campus.

He achieved a triple Distinction* - the equivalent academic standard of three A* at A level.

David is now doing a Foundation Degree in Computing at the College, a course accredited by Ulster University which allows students to progress directly to the second year of a Computing degree.

David said: “I’m really enjoying my time at Northern Regional College.

“Both the Level 3 and Foundation degree encourage independent learning and I’m getting a good feel about which area of computing I would want to work in.”

David and fellow Ballymena student James McIlfatrick, who is doing a Foundation Degree in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering at the College, were each awarded a Gallaher Trust Scholarship to cover the cost of their course fees for the duration of the two year programme.

Northern Regional College offers a comprehensive range of vocational qualifications for school leavers and full and part-time courses for adults, apprenticeships. professional qualifications and university accredited courses, as well as a range of business services to support the business

community.