The Northern Regional College (NRC) is planning to cut around 45 jobs across its campuses in Magherafelt, Ballymena, Coleraine, Newtownabbey and Ballymoney, because of "financial pressures”.

Consultation on a redundancy scheme involving staff, trade union representatives and other interested parties is understood to be underway.

The proposals will impact 23 lecturer posts, three management and 19 in support services with staff who accept redundancy to leave their employment between March and August next year.

In a letter to Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone, NRC Principal and Chief Executive Mel Higgins said they are seeking support for "improved funding for colleges and skills development in the region".

The Northern Regional College in Magherafelt is one of the campuses earmarked for redundancies. Cfedit: Google Maps

Mr Higgins stressed that the Further Education sector is experiencing unprecedented financial pressures including the need to address a funding gap of £35 million in future expenditure requirements for 2024/25.

Mr McGlone described it as a "body blow" to all staff, but expressed the hope that the cuts could be averted if the Assembly is restored and “up and running again”.

The SDLP politician said the proposed redundancies must have come as a terrible shock to all the staff and their families.

“If we are to grow our economy going forward I would say we need more investment in Further Education colleges if we are to produce a well trained and skilled workforce to attract investors”, he said.