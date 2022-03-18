NRC Childcare Students attend employability workshops

The workshops were held across at the College’s campuses in Ballymoney, Ballymena, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey with Sharon providing insight and guidance for Level 3 Childcare students on the process of securing employment from the initial application to the job interview.

This innovative six-week programme was designed by Harpurs Hill in collaboration with Northern Regional College Childcare lecturers to develop Childcare students’ employability skills.

Northern Regional College Childcare courses offer robust vocational training to students and provide essential “licence to practice” qualifications which, on successful completion, will enable the students to take up a range of practitioner posts in childcare settings.

Northern Regional College Childcare students at Ballymoney campus who completed the employability workshop with on left Jennifer McFadden, Curriculum Area Manager, Health, Social Care and Access and on far right, Sharon Lyons, Project Manager with Harpurs Hill Children & Family Centre, who delivered the workshop

Helen Hampsey, Head of the College’s Health, Social Care and Access Department Childcare said: “This was a unique opportunity for our students to work with Sharon, who is a skilled and experienced practitioner. The workshops will be a valuable help to our Childcare students as they develop key employability skills like interview techniques.

“The Childcare sector is undergoing unprecedented growth and really needs more skilled and dedicated childcare professionals like the students who are studying at Northern Regional College. Harpurs Hill Children & Family Centre has a proud history of innovation and is glad to be working with the College to further enhance the career options and employability of Childcare students.”

Northern Regional College offers a suite of Childcare qualifications to allow students to access different progression routes to a career in Childcare. The accredited courses range from Level 2 to Level 5 and include a Foundation Degree in Early Childhood Studies.

The College’s Childcare qualifications are specially designed to help students develop both academically and professionally to allow them to secure full-time employment in this growing sector or to progress onto higher education.