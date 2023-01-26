Northern Regional College is throwing open its doors next week to give prospective students an opportunity to learn about the full-time and part-time courses and training opportunities on offer at the College’s campuses in Ballymoney and Coleraine.

Open Days are an ideal way to meet informally with curriculum staff, careers advisors, support staff and current students to help you make an informed decision about your future career path.

Whether you’re a school leaver, unemployed, in employment but looking to improve your promotion prospects or at a career crossroads looking to change direction, you’re more than welcome to visit the Coleraine campus in Beresford Avenue on Monday, February 6 between 4-8 pm or to visit the Ballymoney campus on Thursday, February 9 between 4-8 pm.

Conor Dallas from Loughguile, who is a second-year apprentice joinery student at NRC in Ballymoney, has had a very positive experience of studying at the College.

Conor Dallas, nephew Paddy and Ian Forsythe

Employed by Mivan in Antrim, Conor was among the students selected to represent the College at the WorldSkills UK 2022 national finals. His journey to the national finals in November started in February 2022 when he won the College’s inter-campus joinery competition hosted by the Newtownabbey campus.

This led to the CITBNI regional qualifier in May 2022 where 79 of the brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeships programmes from across Northern Ireland competed against each other. Conor finished first place, ahead of the eleven other competitors in the joinery category, to secure his place at the prestigious national finals.

Although he said preparing for the finals involved extra work, Conor said he really enjoyed being part of WorldSkills.

“It was a great learning experience and getting involved in skills competitions is a great learning experience. I had great support and encouragement from both the College and Mivan at every stage of the competition.”

Sarah Holden

Sarah Holden discovered that the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports and Exercise Science allowed her to combine academic excellence with her passion for sport. Sarah has since gone on to create an exciting new local business, SH Massage Therapy, which specialises sports massage, cupping, dry needling, and myofascial release.

After completing A levels in Biology, Health and Social Care, and Physical Education, Sarah did the vocational course in Sports and Exercise Science at NRC’s Coleraine campus.

She explained: “There are growing employment opportunities in sport and exercise but there isn’t a clear career pathway. I investigated my options and the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports and Exercise Science ticked the boxes for me.”

The Level 3 Extended Diploma, which is an academic equivalent of three A levels, is a practical work-related course where students complete projects and assignments based on realistic workplace situations. It is highly valued by employers and is an excellent stepping-stone to further study.

Sarah successfully completed the two-year full-time course and progressed to Ulster University to study Health Physiology, making the Dean’s List and graduating with a first-class honours degree.

She said her time at NRC had given her greater confidence in her own ability. She is currently a second year Nursing student at Ulster University.

To attend the College’s Open Days in Ballymoney or Coleraine visit www.nrc.ac.uk to register. NRC is an Autism Friendly College so anyone wishing to arrange an Autism