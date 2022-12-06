The important role of curriculum and support staff was celebrated at Northern Regional College’s annual staff awards presentation.

Congratulating all the award winners, as well as those nominated, Ken Nelson MBE, Chair of the College’s Governing Body said the awards recognised the outstanding contributions of individual staff and teams in support their colleagues to ensure the best possible outcomes for all students.

“This year, we had 121 nominations for 11 award categories – our largest ever number of nominations. Following a robust judging process, a winner and runner up was selected for each category but with so many worthy nominations to consider, this was a challenging process.”

The chairman continued: “I know I speak for the other governors when I say we are continually impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of College staff and their commitment to delivering a high-quality learning experience for all of our students.

Health and Social Care lecturers involved in the delivery of the Dental Nursing course at Magherafelt campus receiving the Highly Commended award for the best new course from Pauline Martin, member of the College’s governing body and Chief Operating Officer, Sean Laverty. Members of the team are Jacqui McAllister, Lesley McCausland, Laura Kelly and Michelle McWilliams.

“Their work embodies the College’s vision to be the FE College of choice by providing lifelong learning opportunities for all through innovative, high-quality education and skills training.”

Best New Course 2021/22:

Runner Up - Dental Nursing (Magherafelt).

(Jacqui McAllister, Lesley McCausland, Laura Kelly and Michelle McWilliams)

Majella Quinn, Curriculum Area Manager for Curriculum Skills, who was highly commended in the Team Player of the Year category receives her award from Philip Graham, member of the College’s governing body and Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer.

Team Player of the Year:

Runner Up - Majella Quinn, Curriculum Area Manager, Essential Skills (Magherafelt).

Professional Services Team of the Year:

Winner - The Finance Team(Caroline McCloskey, Denise Kearney, Brenda Carson, Ruth Acheson, Heather McEldowney, Janet Hastings, Liam Brown, Oisin McGahon, David Clarke, Julie Robinson, Kathleen Dodds and Mary Goodwin)

Yvonne Mallon, member of Northern Regional College’s governing body and Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer, presenting the Professional Services Team of the Year award to the College’s Finance Team. The members of the Finance Team are: Caroline McCloskey, Denise Kearney, Brenda Carson, Ruth Acheson, McEldowney, Janet Hastings, Liam Brown, Oisin McGahon, David Clarke, Julie Robinson, Kathleen Dodds and Mary Goodwin.