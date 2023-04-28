A Coleraine student studying Creative Media Practice at Northern Regional College has emerged as a leader and a champion for social justice and equality after being voted as Student President.

Former Coleraine Grammar School student, Amy Morrow, was elected as a class representative in her first year at the College, demonstrating her natural leadership abilities.

She then applied for the role of LGTQIA officer, a position that she continues to hold, to advocate for the rights and equality of the College’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Her efforts did not go unnoticed, and she was subsequently elected as Student President, which she describes as an “incredible experience”, allowing her to work with closely with students and staff to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all.

Amy Morrow

“As Student President, I have been given the opportunity to be a voice for my fellow students and to help make positive changes within the College community. I feel privileged to have been in this role and to have made a difference, not just for myself, but for all students,” said Amy.

“I have learned the importance of standing up for what I believe in and using my voice to effect change. It has been a humbling experience to see the impact that small actions can have, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as Student President. I hope that my actions will inspire others to speak out and create change in their own communities.”

Amy initially enrolled in a Health and Social Care course but found it was not the right fit for her.

She then took a chance and enrolled on the Level 3 National Extended Diploma Creative Media Practice (TV and Film) where she discovered her passion for creativity within film and tv.

“Northern Regional College offers a range of Creative Media Practice courses, and I took a chance on the Film and TV course, despite having no experience in the industry. It has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to grow and learn as a person.