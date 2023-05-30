Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

NRC Travel and Tourism student Sarah from Ballymoney secures a place at Camp America

Northern Regional College Travel and Tourism student, Sarah Gilmore will be jetting off to Boston in America to work at Camp America this summer.
By Una Culkin
Published 30th May 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:23 BST

Following her dreams to explore the world of travel, Sarah enrolled on the Level 2 Diploma in Travel and Tourism at the College’s Coleraine campus. It wasn’t long after she started the course that she wanted to take her passion for travel one step further and decided to apply for a work placement at Camp America.

Sarah (18) from Ballymoney explained: “I have always liked to travel and to go on holidays so studying travel and tourism seemed like the obvious option, and I have to say the course has actually exceeded my expectations. Since studying travel and tourism my interest to learn more about the industry has only grown.

"Getting to visit key tourist attractions such as The Derry Walls and Giant’s Causeway to learn exactly what it takes to make these attractions so popular has further triggered my interest about the industry.

Most Popular
Northern Regional College Travel & Tourism student, Sarah Gilmore who has secured a place at Camp AmericaNorthern Regional College Travel & Tourism student, Sarah Gilmore who has secured a place at Camp America
Northern Regional College Travel & Tourism student, Sarah Gilmore who has secured a place at Camp America

“Having developed my interpersonal skills and confidence at the College I felt that now was the right time to apply to Camp America. I had to submit an online application and then fly to London to a recruitment fair where I attended an interview with one of Camp America’s approved regional interviewers.

"I didn’t have to wait too long before I received the great news that I had got a place. Next up, was completing a visa application which has now been approved. I’m so excited to go to Camp America! I will be teaching horse riding for eight weeks and then I get to travel for the next 30 days. It really is a once in a lifetime experience and I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences with my family, friends, lecturers and classmates when I return.”

Vivienne Baldwin, Level 2 Travel & Tourism course co-ordinator at the College, said: “I’m very proud of Sarah securing a place at Camp America. This is a fantastic opportunity to allow her to expand her tourism experience internationally and will be an excellent addition to her CV.

"I have really seen her confidence grow throughout the academic year and wish her all the best as she takes up her placement at Camp America.”

Read More
Triple success for Coleraine College at NI awards
Related topics:BostonCollegeColeraine