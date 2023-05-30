Northern Regional College Travel and Tourism student, Sarah Gilmore will be jetting off to Boston in America to work at Camp America this summer.

Following her dreams to explore the world of travel, Sarah enrolled on the Level 2 Diploma in Travel and Tourism at the College’s Coleraine campus. It wasn’t long after she started the course that she wanted to take her passion for travel one step further and decided to apply for a work placement at Camp America.

Sarah (18) from Ballymoney explained: “I have always liked to travel and to go on holidays so studying travel and tourism seemed like the obvious option, and I have to say the course has actually exceeded my expectations. Since studying travel and tourism my interest to learn more about the industry has only grown.

"Getting to visit key tourist attractions such as The Derry Walls and Giant’s Causeway to learn exactly what it takes to make these attractions so popular has further triggered my interest about the industry.

Northern Regional College Travel & Tourism student, Sarah Gilmore who has secured a place at Camp America

“Having developed my interpersonal skills and confidence at the College I felt that now was the right time to apply to Camp America. I had to submit an online application and then fly to London to a recruitment fair where I attended an interview with one of Camp America’s approved regional interviewers.

"I didn’t have to wait too long before I received the great news that I had got a place. Next up, was completing a visa application which has now been approved. I’m so excited to go to Camp America! I will be teaching horse riding for eight weeks and then I get to travel for the next 30 days. It really is a once in a lifetime experience and I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences with my family, friends, lecturers and classmates when I return.”

Vivienne Baldwin, Level 2 Travel & Tourism course co-ordinator at the College, said: “I’m very proud of Sarah securing a place at Camp America. This is a fantastic opportunity to allow her to expand her tourism experience internationally and will be an excellent addition to her CV.

