NRC’s short part-time courses underway

So, if you would like to develop an existing skill or just pick up something completely new, check out the wide range of short, part-time courses, which get underway this month at Northern Regional College.

As well as being enjoyable and confidence building, learning for leisure could open the door to new opportunities. If the part-time course whets your appetite and you want to take your pursuit of learning further, this could be your stepping-stone to a more advanced course, which in turn could improve your employability or even lead a change of career.

The eclectic mix of short part-time courses across the College’s campuses include Art, Cookery, Flower Arranging, Spanish, Motor Vehicle Maintenance, CNC Machinery, Tour Guiding, Welding, Woodwork and Upholstery. There are also online courses in Social Media, Digital Marketing and Meeting the Needs of Learners with ADHD.

Karen McLeod, (far right) Tourism lecturer and course director of Tour Guiding Level 2 (ONC NI) at Northern Regional College with some of the students who completed the course last year

Short part-time course can be an ideal opportunity to learn something new and there is the added bonus that some of the courses are fully funded by the Department for the Economy under the Skill Up Programme.

Tim Griffin and his son Ben are skippers with Abhainn Cruises which runs guided boat tours along the Causeway Coast, on Lough Neagh and the River Bann.

Both are experienced boatmen, familiar with the history, wildlife, myths and legends of the local area but with a thirst for learning more. Last year, they completed an accredited Level 2 Tour Guiding course at the College.

“We couldn’t operate during lockdown so used the time to improve our Tour Guiding skills,” said Tim.

“The Tour Guiding course delivered by Karen McLeod is brilliant and I would thoroughly recommend it. It helped us to develop our tour itinerary and gave us a greater knowledge and understanding of health and safety and regulatory requirements so our visitors can have an even better experience,” he added.