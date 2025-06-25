NSPCC Northern Ireland visits Sperrinview Special School as part of another successful Talk PANTS fortnight

Between May 5-16, the NSPCC visited several schools and community settings, spreading their Talk PANTS messaging to hundreds of children, teachers, community leaders and families.

With the help of a colourful animated dinosaur, called Pantosaurus, the PANTS campaign helps children understand that their body belongs to them, that they have a right to say no, and they should tell a safe adult they trust if anything makes them feel upset or worried.

Sperrinview Special School took part in special lessons and activities throughout the two weeks and were even paid a visit by Pantosaurus!

Rosie Campbell from the school said, "At Sperrinview Special School, we had a fantastic two weeks engaging with the NSPCC Talk PANTS campaign. The programme provided a highly accessible and meaningful way for our pupils to learn about personal safety in a fun, age-appropriate, and empowering manner.

“Our pupils responded incredibly well to the lessons, enjoying the interactive activities and memorable messages. A highlight of the fortnight was the visit from Pantosaurus, which brought the learning to life and left everyone smiling!"

Talking about the success of this year’s Talk PANTS fortnight, Pelin Yildir, NSPCC Local Campaigns Officer, said: “We are delighted at the success of this year’s Talk PANTS fortnight. It has been a real privilege to be able to spread the important PANTS messaging across so many schools and community spaces in Northern Ireland this year.

“With Talk PANTS we always want to make sure that parents, carers and professionals across Northern Ireland feel confident and empowered to make that first step to helping keep their children safe from abuse.

“We are so pleased with how the fortnight has gone, but we won’t be stopping there! We’ll keep spreading the PANTS messaging and would encourage everyone to visit our website, pick up a Talk PANTS guide, listen to our catchy Pantosaurus song, or even read our ‘Pantosaurus and the Power of PANTS’ book. No matter how you Talk PANTS, we want people to continue to have these important conversations all year round.”

Information and support about talking PANTS can be found at: www.nspcc.org.uk/pants. You can also contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 for advice, or email [email protected].

If you are an organisation that would like Talk PANTS parents’ booklets or posters, please contact: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Sperrinview Special School recently taking part in NSPCC Northern Ireland's Talk PANTS fortnight. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sperrinview Special School recently taking part in NSPCC Northern Ireland's Talk PANTS fortnight. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sperrinview Special School recently welcomed Pantosaurus as part of NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Talk PANTS fortnight. Photo: Submitted