NSPCC Number Day all adds up for Downpatrick school

School Maths Co-ordinator Mrs Adams said: " The children had great fun on NSPCC's Number Day. We had the finals of our mental maths competition and crowned some outstanding winners.

In the NSPCC Rocks competition our Rang (class) five and six children placed ninth in all of Northern Ireland and were actually in second place at one point!”

The best ‘dress up for digits’ costume winners were crowned and we were truly inspired by the creativity of our pupils, families and staff. A fantastic day was had by all, and we are delighted to have raised £185 for the charity, all the while learning and having fun with numbers."

Children celebrating NSPCC Number Day at Our Lady and St Patrick PS Bunscoil Mhuire agus Phádraig/

Karen Walker, NSPCC Northern Ireland Schools Service Manager, said: “Number Day is a fantastic educational fundraising initiative from the NSPCC, and we are thrilled that so many Northern Ireland schools participated this year.

“Thank you to Our Lady and St Patrick PS Bunscoil Mhuire agus Phádraig, School in Downpatrick and all the schools that took part. All of the money raised will be used to fund our vital services, including Childline.”

NSPCC Number Day is an annual event aimed at children in nurseries, primary and secondary schools, with teachers and pupils raising vital funds for the NSPCC while having fun with maths.

With around 90% of income coming from supporters, including schools, funds raised from Number Day help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and the charity’s Speak Out Stay Safe (SOSS) programme, which sees the NSPCC visit primary schools in Northern Ireland and teach children how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect, and who to talk to if they are worried.

Maths KS2 winners on NSPCC Number Day/

Any schools interested in participating in future Number Day or NSPCC NI events, please contact, Grainne Girvan, Schools Coordinator at: [email protected]