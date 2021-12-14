Nurture classroom to support Newtownabbey pupils’ health

It is decorated with an underwater theme, including sea creature beanbags and a tropical fish tank.

The room provides support for wellbeing and helps the emotional regulation of children in the Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1.

It is of particular benefit for some of the school’s P1 pupils who, like many children, have experienced disruption during the pandemic.

The Minister opened the new facility.

‘The Submarine’, with its kitchen and living room area and its school desks, supports the school’s commitment to play-based learning and a nurturing approach to education employed throughout the school.

The room is also used at various times of the day by children from other year groups. Pupils in the Submarine especially enjoy visits from the Nurture kittens.

Minister McIlveen spent time touring the school and its outdoor and indoor areas where climbing and balance equipment is provided to help develop gross motor skills.

She was impressed by the colourful murals that capture the interests of the children and help extend their learning.

Joanne Griffith, principal, said the nurture classroom is a further reflection of the school’s commitment to supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of all children and creating the right conditions for learning.