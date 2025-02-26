The students, who are studying the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice at NWRC, have spent the past three months creating the mural at the newly installed outdoor eating area on Connell Street as part of their second assignment brief.

Battling the snow, rain and bitter cold, the students brought the project in on time and the new area is now open for business.

Emma Dickson, Course Co-ordinator at NWRC said: “I am so proud to stand with these students at the completion of the project. It all started in October 2024 when Ethan Price from Buzz n’ Berry approached us about the opportunity. What we had here was a blank canvas – Ethan wanted the mural to be food-related and represent the street vendors that also trade within the space – selling food such as burgers, coffees, pizza, chips, and smoothies.

“He also wanted our designs to be bright and asked for the colour on the walls to ‘pop.’ The girls have been braving the elements which included freezing temperatures, but it was brilliant for them because this was a live project. I was impressed with how the class worked together as a team showing each other great support and exchanging ideas.

“This is their project and every inch presents their individual styles. And we’ve left our mark behind with our names and the NWRC logo!”

Ethan Price from Buzz n’ Berry said the collaboration with NWRC has been a huge success.

He added: “For everyone at Buzz ‘n Berry community is very important, and to have local students work on this has been brilliant. The mural turned out exactly as we envisioned. The students have truly brought the brief to life, and we are thrilled with the results. I hope local people come along and see the work for themselves.”

1 . NEWS Students from the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice at NWRC with Emma Dickson, Course Co-ordinator at NWRC, and Ethan Price from Buzz n’ Berry. Photo: Martin McKeown

2 . NEWS Brooke Aaliyah paints the NWRC logo Photo: Martin McKeown

3 . NEWS Lily Gardiner pictured at the new mural. Photo: Martin McKeown