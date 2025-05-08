Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Islandmagee Primary School community have been thanked for their commitment following the official opening of a new £5.4 million building.

Principal Arlene Cambridge was speaking after welcoming dignitaries for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project has enabled the school to move to one site, providing the children and staff with a new, modern, energy efficient school building.

The principal said: “This is a day of celebration for the pupils and staff of Islandmagee Primary School. We are immensely proud of our beautiful new school build, and we are grateful to each and every one of you that embraced this challenge with such a willing heart.

Pictured at the official opening ceremony are, from left to right, chief executive of the Education Authority (EA), Richard Pengelly; principal of Islandmagee Primary School, Arlene Cambridge; Education Minister Paul Givan; chair of the board of governors, William Kane; chair of the board of the EA, Mervyn Storey and pupils, Sara-Jayne and George. Photo@ submitted

“Islandmagee Primary School will serve this community for many years to come and to all who helped make this happen, we are truly grateful.

"I would like to thank the staff, pupils, parents and the board of governors for their perseverance and patience over the last number of years as the project team has taken the work through the various stages to where we are now – a fantastic, new, state-of-the-art building that will support the already high standard of teaching and learning at our school.”

Construction of the on the Low Road site commenced in March 2023 and the building was handed over to the school in August 2024.

Speaking at the official opening event, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “It was great to celebrate the opening of the new facility at Islandmagee Primary School. It is a truly landmark day for the school I am delighted to be here to celebrate with them today.

"The total capital investment of over £5.4 million will help to improve the school experience for generations to come.

“There has been considerable work to get to this stage and I would like to commend all of the team involved in the design and construction of this state-of-the-art facility which will have many benefits for the school community of Islandmagee.

“I wish the staff and school management every success for the future and look forward to revisiting the school in future to see pupils thriving and achieving in this new facility.”

Islandmagee Primary School, which opened in September 2016 following the amalgamation of Mullaghdubh Primary School and Kilcoan Primary School, operated across two sites before the new development.

Mervyn Storey, chair of the Education Authority, said: “This is a momentous occasion for all those involved in the school. Today is the culmination and the realisation of a project which I know is worthy of a great deal of praise.

“Part of the EA’s vision for education is to give our children and young people the best start in life, to be the best that they can be, in a fit for purpose, modern schools estate, capable of meeting the ever-changing learning needs of our children and young people.

"I believe we have achieved that vision today as we look around this impressive school.”

