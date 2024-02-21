Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opened on February 21, the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) released a joint statement: “As the managing authority for Catholic maintained schools and the support body for controlled schools, we congratulate Limavady High School and St. Mary’s High School on the official opening of our first Shared Education Campus.

"Limavady Shared Education Campus is a leading example of shared education and inclusion in action in their community. The opening of the campus follows decades of cooperation between the two schools ensuring the children and young people in Limavady were educated together and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate with the pupils, staff and Principals today.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve Bremner, Chief Executive, CCMS said: “The schools have a long history of sharing, and I commend them for driving this project forward. The new campus will enable pupils of all backgrounds and beliefs to come together and achieve their full potential and is a reflection of the schools’ commitment to inclusion, innovation and mutual respect.

Former Education Minister Peter Weir cuts the first sod at the Limavady campus back in April 2021. Credit NI World

“CCMS is proud to be a key stakeholder in this project. We believe strongly in promoting inclusion and diversity within our schools, as well as seeking out opportunities to learn together. I thank everyone involved for their hard work and look forwarding to seeing the contribution LSEC will make to building a shared society.”

Mark Baker Chief Executive, CSSC added: “As we recognise the achievements of Limavady High School and St. Mary’s High School and the difference shared education has made for generations of children and young people as well as the local Limavady community, it reinforces the need for a vision and strategy for education that includes everyone working together and all voices being listened to.