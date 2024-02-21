Official opening of Shared Education Campus for Limavady High School and St Mary's High School
Opened on February 21, the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) released a joint statement: “As the managing authority for Catholic maintained schools and the support body for controlled schools, we congratulate Limavady High School and St. Mary’s High School on the official opening of our first Shared Education Campus.
"Limavady Shared Education Campus is a leading example of shared education and inclusion in action in their community. The opening of the campus follows decades of cooperation between the two schools ensuring the children and young people in Limavady were educated together and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate with the pupils, staff and Principals today.”
Eve Bremner, Chief Executive, CCMS said: “The schools have a long history of sharing, and I commend them for driving this project forward. The new campus will enable pupils of all backgrounds and beliefs to come together and achieve their full potential and is a reflection of the schools’ commitment to inclusion, innovation and mutual respect.
“CCMS is proud to be a key stakeholder in this project. We believe strongly in promoting inclusion and diversity within our schools, as well as seeking out opportunities to learn together. I thank everyone involved for their hard work and look forwarding to seeing the contribution LSEC will make to building a shared society.”
Mark Baker Chief Executive, CSSC added: “As we recognise the achievements of Limavady High School and St. Mary’s High School and the difference shared education has made for generations of children and young people as well as the local Limavady community, it reinforces the need for a vision and strategy for education that includes everyone working together and all voices being listened to.
“Shared education provides the opportunity for pupils from different backgrounds to come together, forge new friendships, experiences and access to a broader range of learning opportunities. CSSC supports our children and young people being educated together and believes that shared education is critical in our changing society. Today is a fitting testament to the commitment of these innovative school leaders and a legacy of their predecessors."