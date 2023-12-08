Oh yes it is - panto time at Northern Regional College
The popular ‘panto’ is being staged by the students at the College’s Coleraine campus under the watchful eye of Performing Arts lecturers and joint producers, Danielle Birkett and Michaela Elliott.
Danielle explained: “A ‘panto’ is often a child’s first time to see a live production, so we want this to be a very special experience for them. We have involved our Level 3 Performing Arts students, as well as the Level 3 and HND Music students in the show.
"Some will be acting on stage involved in singing and dancing routines, while others will be playing in the band or working on the lighting, sound, costumes, props, make-up or some of the other elements that go into a successful production.”
Danielle added that being involved in any production, either on stage or working behind the scenes in one of the many ‘invisible’ but important roles, is always a great learning
experience and the students were looking forward to seeing it all come together.
There will be a total of three performances. Over 100 pupils from St Malachy’s PS in Coleraine will attend the first performance on Tuesday December 12 at 10am. This will
be followed with a second performance at 6.30pm the same day for family and friends. Pupils from Kilymoyle PS, Ballymoney will attend the third and final performance on
Wednesday, December 13 at 10.30am.