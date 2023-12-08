Primary school children on the Causeway Coast are in for real treat next week after being invited to a special performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Northern Regional College.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular ‘panto’ is being staged by the students at the College’s Coleraine campus under the watchful eye of Performing Arts lecturers and joint producers, Danielle Birkett and Michaela Elliott.

Danielle explained: “A ‘panto’ is often a child’s first time to see a live production, so we want this to be a very special experience for them. We have involved our Level 3 Performing Arts students, as well as the Level 3 and HND Music students in the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some will be acting on stage involved in singing and dancing routines, while others will be playing in the band or working on the lighting, sound, costumes, props, make-up or some of the other elements that go into a successful production.”

Snow White and Prince Harry will be performed by Northern Regional College Level 3 Performing Art students Claudia McLaughlin-Hunt and Lewis McMaster in the College’s panto – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Credit NRC

Danielle added that being involved in any production, either on stage or working behind the scenes in one of the many ‘invisible’ but important roles, is always a great learning

experience and the students were looking forward to seeing it all come together.

There will be a total of three performances. Over 100 pupils from St Malachy’s PS in Coleraine will attend the first performance on Tuesday December 12 at 10am. This will

Advertisement

Advertisement

be followed with a second performance at 6.30pm the same day for family and friends. Pupils from Kilymoyle PS, Ballymoney will attend the third and final performance on