One-way system in use as Carrickfergus school hosts first open day in two years

A total of 480 parents and primary 7 pupils visited the Carrickfergus school which had a one-way system in operation.
In a statement the school explained: “With all of the Covid restrictions in place, for once our current site which has no internal corridors was an advantage to us, and we were able to go ahead.
“As much as we would have loved to open our doors to all who were interested in the college, tickets were limited to keep our staff and current pupils safe.
“Overall, it was a phenomenal success, and parents and pupils reported how welcome they were made and how grateful they were to actually see around a post primary school.
“All of the rooms that were open looked fantastic, but we know it is the people that make a school what it is, not the facilities, and this was a great opportunity to meet the staff and see current pupils’ work.
“Having said that, the big news is of course the new school build, due to begin very soon, and this incredible project can be explored here: https://ulidiacollege.com/about/new-build/
“For those who could not make it to open day, all of the information is available on: https://ulidiacollege.com/admissions/year8/
“Please contact the college if you would like to discuss admission to the college with a member of staff, and we will be glad to speak to you.”