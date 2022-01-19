One-way system in use as Carrickfergus school hosts first open day in two years

A total of 480 parents and primary 7 pupils visited the Carrickfergus school which had a one-way system in operation.

In a statement the school explained: “With all of the Covid restrictions in place, for once our current site which has no internal corridors was an advantage to us, and we were able to go ahead.

“As much as we would have loved to open our doors to all who were interested in the college, tickets were limited to keep our staff and current pupils safe.

Mr Murphy demonstrating the wonders of science at Ulidia's open day.

“Overall, it was a phenomenal success, and parents and pupils reported how welcome they were made and how grateful they were to actually see around a post primary school.

“All of the rooms that were open looked fantastic, but we know it is the people that make a school what it is, not the facilities, and this was a great opportunity to meet the staff and see current pupils’ work.

“Having said that, the big news is of course the new school build, due to begin very soon, and this incredible project can be explored here: https://ulidiacollege.com/about/new-build/

“For those who could not make it to open day, all of the information is available on: https://ulidiacollege.com/admissions/year8/

Chatting to Mrs Redmond in the the Languages Department.

“Please contact the college if you would like to discuss admission to the college with a member of staff, and we will be glad to speak to you.”

Having a look around the Art Department.

Teacher Mrs Watters explaining what's on offer in the History Department.

Head girl Rachel Kernoghan welcoming prospective pupils and parents.

Head of Year 8 Miss Hall and Maths teacher Mr Fittis chatting to prospective pupils on open day.

P7 pupils had fun completing the ‘Why Choose Ulidia Treasure Hunt’.

Vice principal Mrs Campbell welcoming prospective pupils and parents.