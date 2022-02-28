Open Day is back on campus this week at NWRC

The event will involve students on the college’s Level 3 Diploma in Esports with Extended Certificate in Information Technology, one of the many courses at NWRC that lead directly to employment or University study.

Open Day, will be held in Strabane (Tuesday, March 1), Strand Road and Springtown (Wednesday, March 2), and Limavady Main Street and Greystone (Thursday, March 3).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the college are encouraged to register online beforehand where they have a chance of winning one of two high spec Laptops.

NWRC students James Brown, Niamh Lynch, and Luke Smailes issue a welcome to new students to attend Open Day at the college's campuses in Strabane, Derry/Londonderry and Limavady. (pic Martin McKeown)

Open Days are a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the huge range of full and part-time courses available.

Members of staff will be on hand to take prospective students through the numerous career options available – and to let them see around the college facilities themselves.

Prospective students can also take part in fun activities while finding out more about the excitement of being a student in the North West.

NWRC offers a huge number of courses ranging from Care and Health, Apprenticeships and Traineeships, Art and Design; Administration; Business; Construction and the Built Environment; Engineering; Hospitality and Catering; Media, Multimedia and Journalism; Music; Performing Arts; Science; Sport and Leisure, Travel and Tourism; Computing and I.T., Early Years, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, and Adult Learning.

Have a look at the range of full and part time courses on thee website at www.nwrc.ac.uk

North West Regional College will host Open Days at their campuses in Strabane (Derry Road) on Tuesday, March 1 from 12 noon to 8pm, Derry~Londonderry (Strand Road and Springtown) on Wednesday, March 2 from 12 noon to 8pm and Limavady (Main Street and Greystone) on Thursday, March 3 from 12 noon to 8 pm.