Open night at Portadown College captured in 31 photos

After an address on college life from the principal, Miss Gillian Gibb, visitors had the opportunity to meet staff and students in all the subject areas.

The event seeks to assist students in their transition to GCSE pathways at Key Stage 4, and Year 12 students considering entry into the sixth form at Portadown College in September 2025.

The school delivers 27 GCSE courses and 27 A-Level courses in a wide range of general and applied subjects which enable students to acquire the relevant qualifications for their career pathway. Experiences beyond the classroom were also on show and the young people were able to learn of the wide range of sporting and extra-curricular activities available at the college.

To find out more about the college for entry into Year 11 (GCSE) or Year 13 (AS-A-Level) contact the office on (028) 38332439.

1 . Open Night Taking part in an open night activity. Photo: Portadown College

2 . Open Night On duty at Portadown College open night. Photo: Portadown College

3 . Open Night Tinkling the ivories at Portadown College. Photo: Portadown College

4 . Open Night Finding out about what's on offer at the school. Photo: Portadown College