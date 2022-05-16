Out of this world opportunity for Ballymena and Larne students

To secure places at the event, held in partnership with the Science Summer School nationally, pupils of post primary schools in the borough were asked to compile a short presentation on what they hope to do with their life in career terms relating to STEAM Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) subjects and why.

Matylda Rejus from Ballymena Academy and Larne High School student Andrew Topping were selected to attend having impressed the panel with their aspirations to work in Biomedical Technology & Engineering and Astrophysics.

It was the first time that it took place in the UK with 15+ astronauts and key people in the international space community attending.

Lord Mawson, Chris Sembroski, SpaceX astronaut and Inspiration4Mission Specialist. and pupils including Andrew Topping from Larne High School and Matylda Rejus from Ballymena Academy at the prestigious ‘Aim Higher’ Evening Space Gala, which took place at the Science Museum, London

The Space for a Better World Charity donated a table free to organisations and young people representing Science Summer School events in the UK to attend and to hear and meet NASA astronauts.

In attendance were Charlie Duke, the 10thman to walk on the moon, Poppy Northcutt the first female engineer in NASA’s Mission Control, Nicole Stott the 10th woman to spacewalk and Chris Sembroski, SpaceX astronaut and Inspiration4Mission Specialist.