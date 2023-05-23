Students from schools across Newtownabbey showcased how they are learning outside the traditional indoor setting as part of Outdoor Classroom Day on May 18.

The pupils from St James’s Primary, Whitehouse Primary and Hazelwood Integrated Primary met with CCEA Chief Executive, Gerry Campbell and Temporary Director of Curriculum and Assessment, Corinne Latham, as part of the global initiative aimed at inspiring and celebrating outdoor play and learning.

Gerry and Corinne visited St James’s Primary with Whitehouse Primary also in attendance as part of the schools’ shared education programme.

Paula Cunningham, Principal of St James’s PS, along with teachers and pupils, demonstrated some play-based lessons that take place at their ‘Forest School’, which covers multiple areas of the NI curriculum.

Corinne Latham, Whitehouse Primary teacher, Claire Hasson, Gerry Campbell and St James’s Primary Principal, Paula Cunningham celebrated Outdoor Classroom Day with the P1 pupils of both schools at St James’s.

Gerry said: “Outdoor Classroom Day reminds us of the benefits of learning outdoors which supports the wellbeing and development of young children.

"It’s inspiring to see local schools take advantage of their surroundings and use outdoor facilities to connect with nature and explore the world around us. It was clear to see how joyful the children were when taking part in outdoor learning.”

Dawn Blain, Principal of Whitehouse Primary highlighted the importance of learning outdoors and learning through play, adding: “We find that in addition to developing problem-solving and social skills our pupils increase their sense of adventure and love for nature.”

Gerry and Corinne then visited Hazelwood Integrated Primary which delivers a significant proportion of lessons outside and in their ‘Forest School.’

Corinne Latham, Gerry Campbell, Hazelwood’s Principal, Jim McDaid and pupils Logan McElhinney, Amy Johnston and Leon Kelly.

Principal Jim McDaid and the teachers and pupils highlighted the importance of how nature and the outdoor environment can enhance the skills of young people.