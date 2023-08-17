‘Outstanding’ A level results for Larne Grammar students

Results Day was a cause for celebration at Larne Grammar School today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for the Lower Cairncastle Road school said: “Staff were delighted to welcome pupils and their parents into the assembly hall to receive their results and celebrate their success at AS and A level.

“The school is proud to report on an outstanding set of results for their pupils. At A level, 95.7 per cent of pupils gained three A*-C grades, with 68.8 per cent of the cohort gaining three A*-B grades and 55.3 per cent of entries awarded an A* or A grade. These statistics represent the highest ever achieved by a cohort of Larne Grammar School pupils.

“A total of 22 Year 14 pupils achieved at least three A grades.

“The AS results achieved by our Year 13 pupils were very strong at every measure. 82.2 per cent of the cohort were awarded three A-C grades and 55.4 per cent gaining three A-B. This bodes well for another excellent set of A Level results in 2024.”

Commenting on these results, Mr Jonathan Wylie, Principal of Larne Grammar School stated: “I am so pleased for all of our pupils and their teachers. To have achieved these outstanding results, in a year when the examination boards have continued the process of returning A level grades to pre-pandemic levels, is a significant achievement by all concerned.

"Larne Grammar School continues to deliver the highest quality educational experience for the young people of Mid and East Antrim. We are proud of our students and are delighted by their success. Congratulations to them all.

“I would like to wish our Year 14 students all the best as they leave us to commence university or their chosen career. I look forward to hearing of their future successes.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Sixth Form success at Larne Grammar Headboy Sam Drummond, formerly of Cairncastle Primary School, and Asia Haraburda, formerly of St MacNissi’s Primary School, both studied Biology and Chemistry with Sam adding Business Studies and Mathematics and Asia, French and Spanish. Sam and Asia will both continue their studies at Queens University, Belfast, reading Actuarial Science and Medicine respectively. Photo: Contributed

2 . Sixth Form success at Larne Grammar Katie Allen and Daniel Hill achieved 3 A* grades in Chemistry, Information Technology and Mathematics and Business Studies, Geography and Religious Studies respectively. Photo: Contributed

3 . Sixth form success at Larne Grammar Keeva Bell, Daniel McMinn and Sophie Ritchie achieved 2 A* and 1 A grade. Photo: Contributed