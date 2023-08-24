'Outstanding' GCSE results at Edmund Rice College

Pupils and staff at Edmund Rice College were in celebration mode again as the pupils received their GCSE results this morning.

A spokesperson for the Glengormley school said: “After the success of the A level students last week, the GCSE students were not to be outdone, producing outstanding results.

“97 per cent of pupils achieved five or more GCSEs at the top grades of A*-C and once again produced very strong results in English and Maths.

"The English Department at ERC were celebrating the best results in the school’s history with nearly 90 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C. There were phenomenal results across the board, with eight subjects achieving 100 per cent pass rate at the top grades, ensuring there was a fantastic buzz around the college with smiles, hugs and tears of joy all on show.”

Paul Berne, Principal of the Hightown Road school was ecstatic with the results, stating: “I share in the pride of our parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 students.

"I am over the moon for all our pupils and staff, who have worked tirelessly over the course of the two years to make these results possible. They have shown an incredible desire to succeed, even giving up part of their Easter break to organise, facilitate or attend revision classes. I am delighted for the whole school community as these results are outstanding.

“We are hungry for even greater success next year and are extremely excited for the future as we continue to enhance our curricular offer at both GCSE and A level. Our Year 11 pupils also achieved magnificent results, which puts them in a great position for next year.

“ERC continues to deliver fantastic academic outcomes and the vast majority of our pupils will return for their A level studies. We look forward to continuing that journey of success with them.”

