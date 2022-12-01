The Parent Teacher Association at Seaview Integrated Primary will be raising funds for pupils at the Glenarm-based school through a ‘Big Christmas Raffle’ over the coming weeks.

A total of 37 prizes ranging from a five-day return for two and a car with P&O between Larne and Cairnryan along with a family pass to Edinburgh Zoo or the Highland Wildlife Park to scented candles will be on offer.

Chair of the PTA, Nicola Reid said: “We’d like to thank the businesses for supporting us and contributing such amazing prizes.

Advertisement

“Entries can be submitted until 10pm on December 12. The winners will be announced at the school fair on December 13.

Seaview Integrated Primary. (Pic by Google).

Advertisement

“The funds will go directly towards school extracurricular activities, including the pupils’ yearly trip to the pantomime at the Grand Opera House in Belfast. We aim to pay for the transport which is costly and a reduced ticket price for all the children.”

Advertisement