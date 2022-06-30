Owen is a cut above the rest

Sarah June Robinson, Lecturer in Hair and Barbering at the College’s Lisburn Campus pictured with Level 3 Barbering student Owen Andrews, 18, from Crumlin, who scooped the Young Barber of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

SERC was also proud to learn that alumni Jack Greer, 18, from Lisburn, and Owen Killen were also in attendance at the awards as finalists in their respective categories.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It feels like all my hard work and dedication has paid off,” said Owen. “Knowing it was a very close competition between the other barbers, I’m so grateful that they chose me. Hearing them call my name on the night sent me to cloud nine - nothing could take the smile off my face. I enjoyed the night, spending time with the boys I work with and getting a great opportunity to socialise within the hair community.

“I would love to get into teaching barbering around the UK, as there are so many opportunities out there. I still have so much to learn, and that’s what is the best thing about being in a trade with hair: you can never stop learning different skills and techniques that you can use.”