Owen is a cut above the rest

SERC was also proud to learn that alumni Jack Greer, 18, from Lisburn, and Owen Killen were also in attendance at the awards as finalists in their respective categories.
“It feels like all my hard work and dedication has paid off,” said Owen. “Knowing it was a very close competition between the other barbers, I’m so grateful that they chose me. Hearing them call my name on the night sent me to cloud nine - nothing could take the smile off my face. I enjoyed the night, spending time with the boys I work with and getting a great opportunity to socialise within the hair community.
“I would love to get into teaching barbering around the UK, as there are so many opportunities out there. I still have so much to learn, and that’s what is the best thing about being in a trade with hair: you can never stop learning different skills and techniques that you can use.”
Sarah June Robinson, Lecturer in Hair and Barbering at the College’s Lisburn Campus, said: “He is an enthusiastic, talented young barber, a quick learner and was first to complete his course while working part-time in Kings Barbers to gain experience. He is also a competitive young student keen to enter competitions.”