Part-time short coursesget underway at NRC

Northern Regional College’s short part-time courses get underway.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:11 am

So, if you would like to develop an existing skill or just pick up something completely new, why not check out the wide range of short, part-time courses, which get underway this month at Northern Regional College.

The eclectic mix of short part-time courses across the College’s campuses in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey include Art, Cookery, Flower Arranging, Spanish, Motor Vehicle Maintenance, CNC Machinery, Tour Guiding, Welding, Woodwork and Upholstery. There are also online courses in Social Media, Digital Marketing and Meeting the Needs of Learners with ADHD.

Short part-time course can be an ideal opportunity to learn something new and there is the added bonus that some of the courses are fully funded by the Department for the Economy under the Skill Up Programme. For information, visit www.nrc.ac.uk

Karen McLeod, (far right) Tourism lecturer and course director of Tour Guiding Level 2 (ONC NI) at Northern Regional College with some of the students who completed the course last year.
