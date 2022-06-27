PCSP disability awareness training success

Opportunities have taken place recently to help participants enhance their understanding of the communication needs of people with disabilities, including Makaton and learning disability awareness provided by Mencap.

The programme was organised in response to feedback gathered by the PCSP through a recent consultation with disabled people and their carers with the presentations taking place in Cloonavin on Friday 24th June during Learning Disability Awareness Week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining more, PCSP Chairperson Councillor Adrian McQuillan said: “The information we have gathered will be instrumental in helping the PCSP examine what we can do to ensure people with disabilities stay as safe as possible.

Pictured are (l-r): Orlaith Quinn, PCSP Officer; Patricia McQuillan and Caroline White, PCSP Independent Members; Alderman Adrian McQuillan, PCSP Chair; Judith Lavery, Crime Prevention Officer; Constable Sonia McMullan and Elaine McConaghie, Council Policy Officer

“We were particularly encouraged to hear from participants that many of projects funded by the PCSP have been beneficial to them and we are determined to build upon this.

“Alongside this positive feedback, we also heard that more work is required to raise awareness about different communication approaches and since February, the PCSP has hosted training sessions for members of the PSNI, Council staff, and the Education Authority.

“Small steps can enhance accessibility to services and help support our friends, families and neighbours to feel safer, valued and included while reducing social isolation. The PCSP will continue to work to achieve this, and we are grateful to all those who have taken part in the training so far.

“The programme has been very well received and we are now aiming to offer these opportunities to members of the wider community.”

Alderman Adrian McQuillan, PSCP chairperson, and Patricia McQuillan, PCSP Independent Member (far right) receive their Mencap Learning Disability Awareness Training certificates from PCSP Officers Orlaith Quinn and Michael McCafferty

Please follow the Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Facebook page for announcements about upcoming training opportunities or email [email protected]