Photos of Damhead Primary School's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The school year at Damhead Primary School ended with a bang as the P6 and P7 pupils staged a ‘tasty treat’ of a mini musical.
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST

Working in conjunction with Warwick Avenue Productions, the pupils staged Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which they rehearsed in just a matter of weeks.

The students received training in voice, dance, drama, stage etiquette and technique and most importantly, enjoyed an experience to remember before the P7s left the school.

The Primary 7 cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Damhead Primary School. Credit Jill Laverty

The Primary 7 cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Damhead Primary School. Credit Jill Laverty Photo: jl

The Golden Ticket winners in Damhead Primary School's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Credit Jill Laverty

The Golden Ticket winners in Damhead Primary School's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Credit Jill Laverty Photo: jl

Read all about it - a scene from Damhead Primary School's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Credit Jill Laverty

Read all about it - a scene from Damhead Primary School's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Credit Jill Laverty Photo: jl

A scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Damhead Primary School. Credit Jill Laverty

A scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Damhead Primary School. Credit Jill Laverty Photo: JL

