Photos of Damhead Primary School's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The school year at Damhead Primary School ended with a bang as the P6 and P7 pupils staged a ‘tasty treat’ of a mini musical.
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST
Working in conjunction with Warwick Avenue Productions, the pupils staged Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which they rehearsed in just a matter of weeks.
The students received training in voice, dance, drama, stage etiquette and technique and most importantly, enjoyed an experience to remember before the P7s left the school.
