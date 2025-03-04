PHOTOS: Open day at the Limavady campus of North West Regional College

Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 16:51 BST
The Limavady campus of the North West Regional College held an open day recently.

Here’s a look at how just some of the prospective students got on...

Abbey Brown and Katie Hepburn from Limavady High School chat with Veterinary Nursing lecturer at NWRC Limavady Gillian Morrow.

1. EDUCATION

Abbey Brown and Katie Hepburn from Limavady High School chat with Veterinary Nursing lecturer at NWRC Limavady Gillian Morrow. Photo: Martin McKeown

Ellen Millar from Limavady Grammar School pictured in the media suite at North West Regional College during Open Day at Limavady campus.

2. EDUCATION

Ellen Millar from Limavady Grammar School pictured in the media suite at North West Regional College during Open Day at Limavady campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

Molly McMichael and Brooke Connor with little Kaliyah Connor pictured at Open day at North West Regional College's Limavady campus.

3. EDUCATION

Molly McMichael and Brooke Connor with little Kaliyah Connor pictured at Open day at North West Regional College's Limavady campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

Cassie Curran from St. Mary's Limavady pictured with lecturer at Joanne McCallion at Open day at Limavady campus.

4. EDUCATION

Cassie Curran from St. Mary's Limavady pictured with lecturer at Joanne McCallion at Open day at Limavady campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

