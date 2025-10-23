Pictures from Explore Engineering Expo held in Cookstown's Mid Ulster Sports Arena

Almost 1,500 Year 10 students from 11 schools across the Mid Ulster region, providing an exciting, hands-on introduction to the world of engineering, manufacturing, and construction. With over 40 exhibitors in attendance, including leading employers and educators, the Expo showcased the very best of local industry through cutting-edge technology, interactive displays, and live demonstrations.

Designed to inspire students as they approach their GCSE subject choices, the Expo gave young people the opportunity to engage directly with employers, explore a wide range of career pathways, and understand how science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) subjects link to real-world opportunities.

This year marked a new and successful collaboration between MEGA and Construction Futures, who supported the event through transport sponsorship, outreach, and company engagement — ensuring every student could attend without barriers. The partnership underscored a shared mission: to connect education and industry, promote inclusivity, and strengthen Northern Ireland’s future skills pipeline.

Maria Curran, MEGA Project Director, said: “Today’s Expo was a brilliant example of collaboration in action. We often talk about the importance of working together, and this partnership with Construction Futures truly

delivered. Seeing hundreds of young people engage with industry professionals and explore future career paths was inspiring. This is how we build a stronger, more connected regional economy — by investing in our future talent.”

